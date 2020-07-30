UPS (NYSE:UPS) +11% as Q2 revenue of $20.46B gained 13.4%Y/Y beats consensus of $17.41B, aided by 17% growth in domestic revenue.

Q2 EPS of $2.13 beats analyst estimate of $1.08, up 8.7% Y/Y.

Domestic volume surged 22.8% to 21.1M packages per day. B2C shipment growth +65.2% amid demand for residential delivery. Domestic revenue $13.07B up 17% Y/Y.

International average daily volume grew 9.8%, driven by strong outbound demand from Asia and an increase in cross-border e-commerce in Europe. International revenue up 5.7% to $3.71B.

Revenue increased 8.5% Y/Y to $3.68B, driven by elevated air freight forwarding demand out of Asia, offset in part by weaker demand early in the quarter in the LTL and truckload brokerage units.

The company is not providing revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance due to the uncertainty around the timing and pace of the economic recovery.

