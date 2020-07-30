In refining its plan to be a leading wealth manager with strong global investment banking capabilities, Credit Suisse (CS -3.8% ) will combine its Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and APAC Markets units to form a globally integrated investment bank.

The Swiss bank will also combine its chief risk officer and chief compliance officer roles into one function.

It's also starting a new Sustainability, Research & Investment Solutions function to centralize and combine its Investment Solutions & Products and research capabilities and to become a leader in sustainability.

Credit Suisse targets run-rate savings of ~CHF 400M ($434M) per year from 2022 and thereafter.

Plans to continue to allocate about two thirds of capital deployed to Wealth Management in the medium term.

As for Q2 results, CS pretax income of CHF 1.55B ($1.70B) rose 19% Y/Y and net revenue of CHF 6.19B increased 11%.

Q2 provision for credit losses of CHF 296M fell from CHF 568M in Q1 and increased from CHF 25M in Q2 2019.

Q2 return on tangible equity was 11.0% vs. 13.1% in Q1 2020 and 9.7% in Q2 2019.

CET1 ratio of 12.5% improved from 12.1% in Q1 and was unchanged Y/Y.

Expects to distribute the full dividend amount of CHF 0.2776 gross per share as originally proposed to shareholders for the financial year 2019; board intends to propose a second dividend distribution equal to the first distribution of CHF 0.1388 gross per share for approval by shareholders at EGM to be held on Nov. 27, 2020.

