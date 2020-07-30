BioNTech SE (BNTX +0.6% ) announces preliminary data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trial, Lipo-MERIT, evaluating FixVac mRNA cancer vaccine candidate BNT111 in patients with advanced melanoma. The results were just published in the journal Nature.

Efficacy was assessed in 42 checkpoint inhibitor-experienced subjects with radiologically evaluable melanoma before and after vaccination. At data cutoff, three of 25 subjects in the BNT111 monotherapy arm experienced partial responses and one showed complete remission. Seven others showed stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 44% (n=11/25). Six of 17 (35%) subjects in the BNT111/anti-PD-1 combo arm experienced partial responses.

On the safety front, BNT111 was generally well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Most adverse events were mild or moderate and included transient flu-like symptoms.

The study's primary completion date is December 2021.

BNT111, comprised of four melanoma antigens (NY-ESO-1, MAGE-A3, tyrosinase, and TPTE), is the most advanced FixVac candidate in the company's pipeline.