China National Petroleum Corp. (PTR -2.9% ) is in advanced talks with BP (BP -3.7% ) to acquire a 10% stake in Oman's Khazzan natural gas field, which could fetch ~$1.5B, Bloomberg reports.

BP owns a 60% stake in the project, while partner Oman Oil still has a 30% stake after it sold a 10% share to Malaysia's state oil company in 2018.

China has been stepping up its energy presence in the Middle East; last year, State Grid Corp. of China agreed to buy a 49% stake in Oman's state-owned power transmission company in the first major privatization by the Middle East's largest non-OPEC oil producer.

PetroChina shares recently were upgraded to Buy at Bank of America, believing the company could see better than anticipated pipeline valuation and cash for asset sales.