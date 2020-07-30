Liberty Latin America (LILA -0.8% ) is acquiring Telefónica's (TEF -2.8% ) wireless operations in Costa Rica.

The all-cash deal values Telefónica Costa Rica at enterprise value of $500M (on a cash- and debt-free basis) - about a 6x multiple of fiscal 2019 adjusted OIBDA.

The company is Costa Rica's No. 2 wireless provider, with 2.3M subscribers and covering about 90% of the population with LTE coverage.

Liberty Latin America says it intends Telefónica Cost Rica to become part of the VTR credit pool (along with fixed provider Cabletica), and it will finance the deal with incremental local borrowings along with borrowings at VTR Finance, with the rest coming through future free cash flow.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.