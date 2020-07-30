The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Marinus Pharmaceuticals' (MRNS +3.1% ) for its product candidate Ganaxolone, an allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors, for CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare refractory form of pediatric epilepsy.

CDD is characterized by early‑onset, difficult‑to‑control seizures and severe neuro‑developmental impairment.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of future marketing application or it can be sold to a third party.