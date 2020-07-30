Pitney Bowes (PBI +11.2% ) Q2 revenue grew 7% to $837.5M, ahead of consensus by $135.4M, when adjusted for currency impact; global e-commerce revenue soared 41% to 398M while commerce services was up 26% to $517M.

Global e-commerce was driven by significant growth in Domestic parcel delivery services volumes and Digital delivery volumes.

Adjusted EPS of $0.04 beats consensus by $0.05.

Free cash flow stood at $148.5M vs. $5.03M in year ago quarter led by higher accounts payable and accrued liabilities driven by growth in Global Ecommerce and higher customer deposits.

Q2 ended with $1.02B in cash and short-term investments indicating strong liquidity levels.

During Q2, Pitney Bowes used cash to invest $34M in capital expenditures, pay $9M in dividends and make $5M in restructuring payments.

The company's next bond maturity is not due until October 2021 for $172M.

Pitney Bowes says it's suspending guidance for the current financial year due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Previously: Pitney Bowes EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue