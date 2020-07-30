After the better than expected Q2 results, Canaccord Genuity upgrades Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from Hold to Buy.

The firm says the results showed APRN "returning to a growth footing for the first time in years."

Canaccord calls the company's valuation "undemanding" and says pandemic tailwinds have a "solid chance of proving structural rather than temporary."

Price target raised from $13 to $18, a 47% upside to the last close.