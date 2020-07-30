The FDA has signed off on a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ascending doses of Synthetic Biologics' (SYN +7.4% ) SYN-020 in healthy volunteers. The study should launch in Q1 2021.

SYN-020 is an orally administered purified recombinant bovine (from cows) intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) that, the company says, promotes a healthy microbiome, reduces intestinal inflammation and tightens the gut barrier to diminish "leaky gut," a digestive condition in which bacteria and toxins leak through the intestinal wall possibly leading to inflammation and an immune system reaction. It believes that the candidate may be beneficial in a wide range of conditions.

Two months ago, the company inked an agreement with Mass General Hospital for an option to exclusively in-license IAP-related intellectual property and technology for its use to maintain GI and microbiome health, diminish systemic inflammation and treat age-related disorders.