PG&E (PCG +2% ) pushes higher after adjusted Q2 earnings top analyst estimates, following the settlement of claims against the company due to wildfires caused by its equipment in recent years.

Adjusted earnings excluded bankruptcy and legal costs which totaled $2.28B; the utility's Q2 GAAP loss of $1.97B compared with a loss of $2.55B in the year-earlier period.

Q2 operating revenues of $4.53B easily exceeded analyst estimates and $3.94B in sales from a year ago.

PG&E initiates guidance for FY 2020 non-GAAP EPS of $1.60-$1.63 and FY 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $0.95-$1.05.

PG&E emerged from Chapter 11 on July 1 after achieving approval for its reorganization plan confirmed by the U.S. bankruptcy court.