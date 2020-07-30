Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares trade down 13% , still seeing red after yesterday's Q2 report missed revenue estimates with a 31% Y/Y decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also declined to provide Q3 or full-year guidance due to the macro uncertainties.

CEO Chris Diorio: "Regardless, we see brightness ahead. Endpoint IC bookings are improving, large systems opportunities are accelerating and, longer term, we see adoption accelerating as leading end users leverage the improved visibility, insights, virtualization and customer experience that RAIN brings to their businesses."

