With another 1.4M jobless claims filed in the past week, the outlook dims for shopping centers and malls, spurring investors to look elsewhere for returns.

Among the biggest decliners is CBL & Associates (CBL -3.2% ), which continues to negotiate with lenders. Yesterday, it announced another extension to its bank forbearance agreement to Aug. 5.

Also hit hard is EPR Properties (EPR -4.5% ), whose tenants include movie theaters, gyms and arcades.