"Q2 revenue and earnings dramatically exceeded our expectations primarily driven by robust demand for home standby generators as a result of the heightened awareness of the need for backup power since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," Generac (GNRC +9.5% ) president & CEO Aaron Jagdfeld commented.

For Q2, net sales of $546.8M (+0.9% Y/Y) beats consensus estimates by $69.94M; residential product sales increased 27.2% to $341.4M while commercial & industrial product sales dipped 32.8% to $154.9M.

Gross profit margin improved 210 bps Y/Y to 38.2% driven by favorable sales mix from significantly higher shipments of home standby generators, along with lower mix of C&I products.

Net income of $66.1M or $1.02/share (ahead of analyst consensus by $0.31) vs. $62M, or $0.98/share in year ago quarter; current year includes $11.5M of pre-tax charges relating to restructuring costs and asset write-downs.

Adjusted EBITDA of $123.1M vs. $111.9M.

As of June 30, 2020, Generac had $689M of liquidity comprised of $397M of cash; $292M available under its ABL revolving credit facility, which matures in June 2023.

It had no financial covenants and no maturities on its term loan until December 2026.

Outlook 2020: Generac raised its sales growth guidance to ~5-8% Y/Y growth, an increase from the 5-10% decline previously expected; adjusted EBITDA margins of ~21.5-22.0%, an increase from earlier guidance of 19.0 to 20.0%; net income margin of ~12-12.5% higher from 9.5-10.5%.

In case of higher outage environment in 2H20 due to an active hurricane season and widespread utility shut-offs in California, ~2-3% of additional revenue growth is estimated ahead of baseline guidance.

