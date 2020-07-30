The energy sector (XLE -3.9% ) plummets to the bottom of the S&P sector standings amid general weakness in the market on concerns about weak global consumption and the increasing possibility of new lockdowns.

September WTI crude (CL1:COM) -4.6% to $39.37/bbl, trading at a two-week low, while September Brent crude -3.6% to $42.18/bbl.

"As long as we're recording new daily cases, the risk for oil demand is just too strong," says Commonwealth Bank of Australia commodities analyst Vivek Dhar. "If we see lockdowns or partial lockdowns, transportation gets hit disproportionately. Transportation accounts for two-thirds of oil demand."

The potential hit to the demand rebound comes just as OPEC+ is set to raise production in August, adding ~1.5M bbl/day to global supply.

Among today's biggest decliners: QEP -19.4% , VLO -7.3% , OXY -5.8% , COP -5.5% , PSX -4.5% , XOM -4.1% , CVX -3.8% .

