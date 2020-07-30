Spartan Energy Acquisition (SPAQ -3.1% ), the special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, proposes to give itself more time to complete a business combination.

The company is seeking to amend its charter to extend the date by which Spartan is required to complete a business combination by six months to Feb. 14, 2021 from Aug. 14, 2020.

Spartan doesn't expect its previously announced purchase of EV startup Fisker to be completed until sometime in Q4.

Like many SPACs, Spartan's original charter called for the company to complete a business combination within two years of its initial public offering, which makes the original deadline Aug. 14, 2020.

The company still needs stockholder approval of the extension.