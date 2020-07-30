Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore sees Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) settlement with Huawei adding over 10% to EPS.

Moore says QCOM's business trends "showed upside vs. fairly draconian guidance, particularly on the royalty side."

The analyst sees the upcoming 5G cycle offsetting the current excess chip inventory with some customers.

Moore maintains an Overweight rating and raises the price target from $102 to $121.

KeyBanc's John Vinh (Overweight, PT from $110 to $125) says the Huawei settlement "likely paves the way" for a QCT agreement with QCOM awaiting an export license.

Raymond James' Chris Caso (Strong Buy, $110 to $120) says the implied 5G iPhone launch delay would be a "significant catalyst" for Qualcomm in December.

QCOM shares are currently up nearly 12 % to $104.05.

