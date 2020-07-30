Shaw Communications (SJR -0.2% ) has rolled out its wireless-plan addition for its broadband customers.

Its Internet customers in British Columbia and Alberta can add wireless to Shaw Fibre Plus plans to get up to six lines of unlimited talk/text for no additional charge.

But the company also offers an "unlimited" data plan starting at C$45/month, with C$10/month options for roaming in the U.S. and Mexico.

The service will leverage thousands of company Wi-Fi hotspots throughout Western Canada; when customers aren't on Wi-Fi, they can pay by the gigabit for data they need or choose the "unlimited" data plan with 25 GB of Fast LTE data.