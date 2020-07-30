Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU +0.6% ) gains increased flexibility by eliminating the maximum total indebtedness to value ratio financial maintenance covenant from its retail credit facility.

The minimum fixed charge coverage ratio is also being reduced to 1.20x during the covenant relief period and will increase to 1.35x afterwards.

"Nothing in the amendment will prevent BPYU from operating its business as planned, including servicing its indebtedness and maintaining payment of dividends to shareholders looking forward," the company said.

