Spring Bank Pharma to merge with F-Star Therapeutics in all-stock deal
Jul. 30, 2020 11:37 AM ETSpring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SBPH)SBPHBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- In a reverse merger aimed at a Nasdaq listing, privately held F-star Therapeutics will combine with Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH -10.1%). The new organization will do business under the F-star moniker
- Current Spring Bank and F-star equity holders will own ~38.8% and 61.2%, respectively, of the combined company.
- The new firm will focus on immuno-oncology including a pipeline of multiple tetravalent bispecific antibody programs, as well as SB 11285, a STING (STimulator of INterferon Gene) agonist in Phase 1/2 development.
- The pipeline will be led by FS118, a LAG-3xPD-L1 bispecific, in early-phase study for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Data are expected in next quarter.
- F-star plans to raise $25M as part of a deal that will secure it a Nasdaq listing to support further fundraising. The money will add to the $40M cash balance the combined company expects to have prior to closing.
- F-star chief Eliot Forster will lead the new company.
- Earlier this year, Spring Bank discontinued development of inarigivir soproxil, after a death occured in a mid-stage hepatitis B study.