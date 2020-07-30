Thinly traded nano cap Theralase Technologies (OTCQX:TLTFF -16.0% ) is down on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 290K shares, on the heels of preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a photodynamic therapy (PDT) in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who have not responded to standard-of-care Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (a live attenuated strain of Mycobacterium bovis) treatment.

The PDT consists of photosensitizer called TLD-1433, a compound that is highly toxic to bladder cancer cells, that is placed in the bladder and activated by a light source.

58.3% (n=7/12) of treated patients responded by day 90 after the procedure, including three complete responders.

In a bit of a hiccup, four patients (nonresponders) were removed from the study who experienced new T1 high-grade disease with or without carcinoma in situ (CIS), a type of NMIBC that has a higher risk of recurrence, at day 90, apparently per the study protocol at the time. The company admits that this was an "oversight" and has updated the protocol to remove the two specific patient withdrawal criteria.