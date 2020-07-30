Textron (TXT +6.9% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 23.5% Y/Y to $2.47B; Segment revenues; Textron Aviation $747M (-33.5% Y/Y); Bell $822M (+6.6% Y/Y); Textron Systems $326M (+5.8% Y/Y); and Industrial $562M (-44.3% Y/Y).

Q2 Segment profit was $82M (-75.8% Y/Y); and margin declined by 722 bps to 3.3%.

Textron Aviation delivered 23 jets, down from 46 last year, and 15 commercial turboprops, down from 34 last year; and Backlog was at 1.4B.

Bell backlog was at $5.8B and Textron Systems’ backlog was at $1.9B at the end of Q2.

Net cash from operating activities of $245M for the quarter, compared to $163M a year ago.

“Our defense businesses performed extremely well with both revenue growth and strong operating performance in the quarter, while our commercial businesses worked diligently to reduce costs and mitigate the impacts of temporary plant closures”, commented Scott C. Donnelly, CEO.

