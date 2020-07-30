TechnipFMC (FTI +3.2% ) ticks higher after beating Q2 earnings expectations while other oilfield services stocks have suffered large losses.

The company tallied net earnings of $11.7M in the quarter compared with a $97M profit a year earlier, but the profit ended two straight quarters of losses - $3.3B in Q1 and $2.4B in Q4 2019.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 46% Y/Y to $241.4M; total backlog slid 20% to $20.6B as of June 30.

TechnipFMC issues full-year revenue guidance, assuming no further material degradation from COVID-19 related impacts: Subsea segment revenues of $5.3B-$5.6B, Technip Energies $6.3B-$6.8B, Surface Technologies $950M-$1.15B.

The company's shares surged earlier this month when it was awarded a contract valued at more than $1B for engineering, procurement and construction of a new hydrocracking complex for a refinery in Egypt.