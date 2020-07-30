Crocs (CROX +3.6% ) reports Q2 global revenue of $331.5M (-7.6% Y/Y) beating consensus.

E-commerce revenue grew 67.7%, while wholesale revenue declined 19.5% and retail revenue declined 41.8% due to COVID-19 related store closures. Retail comparable store sales on a constant currency basis grew 10.5% upon re-opening.

Operating margin rose ~380 basis point to 17.1%

Diluted EPS grew 50.9% to $0.83, Adjusted EPS grew 71.2% to $1.01.

SG&A expenses were $123.3M, down from $141.5M in Q2 2019

Cash flow from operations doubled.

