Amazon, Microsoft receiving $10B Pentagon contract decision in August

The Pentagon says a decision will be made by the end of next month after revisions to the JEDI solicitation and reviews of Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) and Microsoft's (MSFT -0.8% ) bids are completed.

Pentagon CIO Dana Deasy, during a remote press briefing: "We are still on schedule to, I guess you could say, do a re- announcement of our intentions to award probably sometime toward the very end of August, barring any last minute unforeseen additional issues that are raised."

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract has up to a $10B value over a decade of work, which created a fierce battle between tech companies.

The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft, but Amazon quickly sued for alleged errors and bias and paused the project.