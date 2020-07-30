For Q3, MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI +17.9% ) reported a revenue of $137.3M (+26.7% Y/Y) ahead of consensus by $6.08M.

Gross margin expanded 2,040 bps to 51.6%.

Operating income of $6.5M vs. operating loss of $323.8M in year ago quarter.

Net loss narrowed to $25M or $0.37/share from $324.7M or $4.95/share.

Non-GAAP free cash flow of $30.4M vs. -$7.9M in year ago quarter.

Q4 Outlook: MACOM expects revenue between $144-$148M; adjusted gross margin between 55-57%; adjusted EPS of $0.36-$0.40 on an anticipated 69.5M O/S fully diluted shares.

