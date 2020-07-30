Exxon Mobil (XOM -4.5% ) is preparing deep spending and job cuts, as it fights to preserve an 8% shareholder dividend with a large quarterly loss looming, Reuters reports.

New cost cuts are under consideration to preserve Exxon's nearly $15B annual payout to shareholders, according to the report, as the company may not generate enough cash from production operations to cover this year's dividend.

Even if it does retain its full dividend this year, a cut is "a real possibility in 2021," given the outlook for oil, says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland, adding "there is only so much Exxon can continue to lean on its balance sheet before they start to jeopardize" the payout.

Exxon is expected to report a $2.63B Q2 loss tomorrow, according to analyst consensus, for the company's first back-to-back quarterly losses in at least 36 years.

Wall Street will watch for new capital and operating expense cuts "and other available levers to defend the dividend," Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman says.

The company yesterday declared an $0.87/share dividend for Q3, the same as Q2.