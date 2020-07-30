Tenable's proposed public offering erases post-earnings gains

Jul. 30, 2020 11:56 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)TENBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Yesterday after the bell, Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced a proposed underwritten public offering of 8M shares by certain shareholders.
  • The sellers expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares.
  • Tenable will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.
  • J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Tenable shares are down 7.9% to $32.98.
  • In other news: Yesterday morning, Tenable reported Q2 beats and an upside FY forecast.
