Tenable's proposed public offering erases post-earnings gains
Jul. 30, 2020 11:56 AM ET Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)
- Yesterday after the bell, Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced a proposed underwritten public offering of 8M shares by certain shareholders.
- The sellers expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares.
- Tenable will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.
- J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Tenable shares are down 7.9% to $32.98.
- In other news: Yesterday morning, Tenable reported Q2 beats and an upside FY forecast.