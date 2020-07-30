Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) is bucking today's down market, up 2.5% after an upgrade to Overweight at Morgan Stanley.
The firm set its price target to $210, currently implying 37% more upside.
Wall Street analysts are Very Bullish on MSGS, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. But the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.
Meanwhile Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of sister company MSG Entertainment (MSGE -5.8%) at Equal Weight, with a price target of $80; that implies 16% upside after the stock's decline today.