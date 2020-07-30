Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP) climbs 11% after the mortgage servicer's Q2 adjusted EPS beats consensus and its board authorizes a $100M stock buyback program.

Furthermore, forbearance levels declined to 5.9% of customers as of July 27 from a peak of 7.1%.

Tangible book value of $21.42 per share at June 30 increased 4.4% from $20.50 at March 31.

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna notes that the company's Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.85 surpasses his estimate of $1.43 and the consensus of $1.38, driven by outperformance of its originations segment.

Q2 originations pretax operating income, excluding accounting items, of $434M more than doubled from $158M in Q1 2020; the company funded 41,223 loans in Q2, totaling $10.7B unpaid balance.

Q2 servicing pretax operating income, excluding mark-to-market, was $10M, vs. $62M in the previous quarter; operational revenue of $294M slipped from $313M in Q1.

Q2 Xome pretax operating income. excluding intangible amortization, was $13M vs. $12M in Q1.

Q2 total revenue of $630M beat the consensus estimate of $585.9M and compares with $278M in Q1.

The Q2 results "continue to prove COOP can grow book value in a falling rate environment while producing record operating results," Bologna writes.

