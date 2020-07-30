AlloVir (ALVR) opened at $20 today, ~18% above its IPO price of $17.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops allogeneic off-the-shelf T cell therapies designed to restore immunity in patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk of life-threatening consequences of viral diseases.

Lead candidate is Viralym-M, a multi-VST (virus-specific T cell) therapy targeting five viruses (BK, CMV, AdV, EBV and HHV-6) for immunocompromised patients who have undergone allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant or solid organ transplant at risk of infection from the five viruses. A Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis is next up.