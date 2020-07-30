Nasdaq wipes out losses as techs gain traction

Stocks are cutting losses with megacaps trading near their highs of the session.

The S&P is down 0.4% , the Dow is off 0.8% and the Nasdaq is up 0.4% .

Techs (Microsoft and Apple), Communication Services (Facebook and Alphabet) and Consumer Discretionaries (Amazon) are all fighting to get into the green.

Energy is still weak, but has trimmed losses, with crude prices (CL1:COM) down 3% .

Financials are seeing the same bounce off earlier lows. The 10-year yield is at 0.55%.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the election date is "set in stone".