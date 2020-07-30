Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.

