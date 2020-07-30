Garrett Motion (GTX -20.7% ) reported Q2 net sales decline of 40.5% Y/Y to $477M (-39% constant currency); and Adj. net income of $0.07 per diluted share vs. $1.08 in 2Q19.

Q2 Gross margin squeezed by 508 bps to 17.6%, primarily due to lower volume leverage.

Adj. EBITDA was $63M (-59.1% Y/Y); and margin declined by 600 bps to 13.2%, reflecting lower volumes stemming from the impact of COVID-19.

Adj. free cash flow was negative $176M for the quarter vs. negative $29M a year ago.

Secured net debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio was 3.07x at June 30, 2020.

Garrett had $482M in available liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents and funds available under its revolving credit facility.

Company’s manufacturing facilities have safely resumed operations with plants in China producing at pre-crisis levels while Europe and North America are slowly improving in-line with demand.

