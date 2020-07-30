IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $589.98M (-4.9% Y/Y).

Gross and operating margin is estimated at 55% and 22.9% respectively.

Over the last 2 years, IDXX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.