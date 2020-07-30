Algonquin Power (AQN +0.7% ) announces a four-year agreement to co-develop renewable power projects to provide electricity to strategic assets across Chevron's (CVX -3.3% ) global portfolio.

Algonquin will lead the design, development and construction of the projects, which will be focused on powering Chevron's operations in the U.S. Permian Basin, Argentina, Kazakhstan and Western Australia, with construction planned to start next year.

Chevron will purchase electricity from the jointly owned projects through power purchase agreements, and plans to generate more than 500 MW of its existing and future electricity demand from renewable sources.

The plan is positive for Algonquin but the international aspect carries some macroeconomic and execution risk, NBF analyst Rupert Merer says, according to Bloomberg.

Algonquin previously had focused mostly on North American markets, Merer says, adding the "investment opportunity may not significantly move the needle on growth expectations."