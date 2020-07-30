Apple FQ3: Watch for 5G iPhone delay, Q4 outlook

Qualcomm's full-year guidance seemed to imply a delayed launch for Apple's (AAPL +0.9% ) 5G iPhone lineup, which could be mentioned during AAPL's AH earnings report today.

Last quarter, Apple declined to provide Q3 guidance due to the macro uncertainties. Spiking coronavirus cases across the U.S. has since forced the company to close a number of reopened retail stores. Issuing a Q4 forecast at all will be a better sign.

For FQ3, analysts expect $52.6B in revenue and $2.07 EPS.

Key Q3 consensus estimates: iPhone, $22.20B; iPad, $4.8B; Mac, $6.03B; Wearables, Home and Accessories, $5.99B.

Suppliers to watch for sympathy movements include Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Apple shares dipped in March as the coronavirus pandemic started to spread around the world. But the 5G iPhone anticipation has driven the rally into earnings.