Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-35.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.