AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.20 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.14B (+22.8% Y/Y).

The company had guided its Q2 adj. operating margin of ~47.5%.

Over the last 2 years, ABBV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.