Auryn Resources (AUG -9.4% ) to acquire Eastmain Resources in a deal that sees Auryn spinning out its Peruvian assets and create Canadian-focused Fury Gold Mines.

AUG will spin out its Peruvian projects into two new companies, with one focusing on the Sombrero project and another consisting of the Curibaya and Huilacollo projects.

Following the spinout, Auryn and Eastmain will combine their Canadian portfolios.

The C$121M deal represents ~C$0.42/Eastmain share, a premium of 137% to the closing market price of the Eastmain shares on July 29.

Concurrent with the spinout, Fury Gold will consolidate its shares by ~10:7 so that ~110M Fury Gold shares will be outstanding after the Eastmain acquisition and before a minimum C$15M financing.

Auryn’s existing shareholders will own 69% and 31% will be owned by current Eastmain shareholders.

Fury Gold is expected to remain listed on the TSX and NYSE and will be led by former Agnico Eagle vice president Mike Timmins.