Coca-Cola (KO, -0.2% ) says it will launch Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Latin American cities this year.

"Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is an experimental drink inspired by Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, which has been popular with many mixologists," the company says.

The global hard seltzer market should reach $14.5B by 2027, with a CAGR of 16.5%, according to a report issues by Grant View Research this week.