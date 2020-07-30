Alongside Q2 earnings this morning, Comcast (CMCSA +0.3% ) CEO Brian Roberts disclosed that streaming service Peacock has reached 10M subscribers.

That follows a soft launch in the cable footprint in April, and a nationwide rollout this month.

And the soft launch means not all of those subscribers have been paying just yet: That early availability was for Comcast and Xfinity customers.

But the new number also comes without Peacock having support on Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms.

It's "exceeded our high expectations," Roberts says of a service projected to reach 30M-35M subs and break-even EBITDA by the end of 2024 (alongside ARPU of $6-$7 - mostly advertising - and revenue of $2.5B/year).

