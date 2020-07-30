Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -1.5% ) reported Q2 revenue of $2.86B (+1.8% Y/Y), beating consensus.

Segment wise: coffee systems-volume/mix increase of 8.3%, packaged beverages reflected strong volume/mix growth of 6.6%, beverage concentrates volume/mix performance reflected a significant decline to the fountain foodservice business.

The COVID-19 related operating costs incurred in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $75M

Adjusted operating income increased 10.4% to $775M, compared to $702M last year.

Adjusted diluted EPS advanced 10% to $0.33, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago period.

Company generated strong free cash flow totaling $524M, enabling KDP to reduce bank debt by ~$274M.

Outlook 2020: Net sales growth 3%-4%, Adjusted EPS growth 13% to 15%,

Read: Keurig Dr Pepper: A Stay-At-Home Play For Turbulent Times by Gen Alpha on Seeking Alpha

Previously: Keurig Dr Pepper EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 30)