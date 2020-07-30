A Trump administration permit issued yesterday raises the cross-border shipping limit for TC Energy's (TRP -1.7% ) existing Keystone pipeline to 760K bbl/day from 590K bbl/day under a previous presidential permit.

The moves comes after Pres. Trump's earlier approval of TC's proposed Keystone XL expansion project was slowed by a U.S. Supreme Court decision that threatens to delay nearly all construction in the U.S. until 2021.

TC says it is still looking for a way to start construction on the long-delayed project, as the company plans to "pursue other permitting means to gain regulatory authorization to to construct the pipeline across wetlands and waterbodies," without offering further details.

TC Energy reported a 6% Y/Y drop in Q2 earnings, in part due to lower uncontracted volumes of crude transported by Keystone because of weak energy demand.