Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-116.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.79M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expect adjusted EBITDA of ($81.1)M, adjusted EBITDA margin of (23.5%) and MAU of 379.0M.

Over the last 1 year, PINS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward.

