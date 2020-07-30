Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 vs. -$0.03 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $541.07M (-54.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of 43.1% vs. 46.3% in Q1.

Over the last 2 years, UAA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 22 downward.