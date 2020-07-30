Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (-4.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects gross margin of 32.1% and operating margin of 7.9%.

Over the last 2 years, NWL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.