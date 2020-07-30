Senate fails to advance $200/week jobless benefits extension - CNBC

The U.S. Senate fails to advance its effort to extend a $200/week supplement to unemployment insurance benefits, CNBC reports.

Senate Republicans and the White House unveiled the plan on Monday. They sought to cut the weekly supplement to $200 from $600 through September, after which those collecting unemployment benefits would get 70% of their previous wages when combined with state benefits.

