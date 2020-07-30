V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.68 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $977.06M (-57.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Outdoor & Active of $878.4M with gross margin of 53.5% and operating margin of (29.5%).

Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.