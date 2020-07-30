In the latest on Major League Baseball's COVID-19 outbreak, the Philadelphia Phillies say a member of the coaching staff and a member of home clubhouse staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team's canceled all activities at Citizen Bank Park.

The new tests follow a positive test for an attendant for the visiting clubhouse after last weekend's series against the Miami Marlins - the team that now has seen 19 positive tests in the past week.

The Marlins remain in Philadelphia, where they've been since last weekend's series, and are exploring creative ways to fill out a roster with several starters down.

Baseball is scrambling to figure out making up several lost games over the past week, and it's possible that the Marlins at least wouldn't play the planned 60-game schedule. As always, risk to baseball's postseason has an impact on broadcasters ESPN (DIS -0.1% ), TBS (T +0.3% ) and World Series network Fox (FOX, FOXA -0.2% ); and betting site DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is now down 3.2% .

