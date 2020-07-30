Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.66 (+91.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.61B (+2.3% Y/Y).

Expected Residential net adds 285K, Business net adds (3K) and Mobile net adds 193K.

Over the last 2 years, CHTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward.